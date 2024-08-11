All the ladies out there, Mohsin Khan is single and ready to get married! The actor, who won over the audience with his role as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was earlier rumored to be dating his co-star from the show, Shivangi Joshi.

While the couple never addressed their romance or break up, Mohsin has finally confirmed that he is not in a relationship anymore. The 32-year-old actor previously made news for unfollowing Shivangi on Instagram in January this year.

Mohsin Khan is Single and is Looking to Get Married

In a recent interview with Times of India, Mohsin discussed his relationship status, revealing that he is single and wants to get married to a girl of his family’s choice. “I am single and will soon be married. My family is looking for rishtas. I am okay with an arranged marriage,” said the actor.

Mohsin further revealed that he even has a timeline for marriage in his mind. “By next year, I will be married. Even I think mera age ho gaya hai. (laughs). I am keeping my fingers crossed,” he said, adding, “I don’t have any prototype of how the girl should be. I have just decided that I will be married in a year. Also, my sister’s kids are around me. So I do see them and I am so attached to kids. I want to have my kids. Trust me, I will be a hands-on father.”

Mohsin and Shivangi Unfollowed Each Other in January

Mohsin’s single status has been revealed seven months after he and Shivangi unfollowed each other on social media, sparking rumors about their rift. The two actors starred opposite each other as Kartik and Naira/Sirat in YRKKH for five years and impressed the audience with their sizzling chemistry. Looking at their bond, fans also speculated that the duo was dating each other. While the pair never acknowledged their relationship, they were seen together at several award functions and also stayed connected on social media, until January 2024.

