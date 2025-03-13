In the era of OTT and digital entertainment, TV is managing to keep its loyal viewership intact to an extent. One of the biggest examples is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, aka TMKOC, which enjoys traction digitally but also receives attention on TV. As a result, in week 9 of 2025, the cult Indian sitcom has managed to stay among the top 5 shows in India on the TRP chart. Keep reading for a detailed report!

As per BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa again displayed its dominance by securing the top spot in the TRP rating of 2025’s week 9. All thanks to Prem-Rahi’s wedding storyline, the show garnered 2.3 ratings, staying ahead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by a decent margin.

Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held the second spot on the TRP chart with 2.1 ratings. Udne Ki Aasha bagged the third spot with 2.1 ratings. In the last week, it was at the top. Jhanak is in the fourth position with a rating of 1.9.

TMKOC managed to stay among top 5 shows in India in 2025’s week 9. It grabbed the fifth spot on the list with a rating of 1.9. This viewership is mainly due to the ongoing marriage storyline of Tapu and Sonu, which kept the viewers hooked to the television screen.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi grabbed the sixth spot with 1.8 ratings. Jaadu Teri Nazar follows it in the seventh position with the same rating. Mangal Lakshmi—Lakshmi Ka Safar garnered a rating of 1.7, thus putting it in the eighth position among the most-watched shows in India during the ninth week of the year.

Mangal Lakshmi secured the ninth position with a rating of 1.6. The last spot on the list has been grabbed by Laughter Chefs 2. Considering the popular names in the cast, the show was expected to fare much better, but in reality, it is receiving a lukewarm response from viewers. In week 9, it amassed a rating of 1.5.

