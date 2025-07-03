Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has brought many child actors to fame. One of them was Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu. Many wouldn’t know but she was among the lucky 600-800 actresses to grab the role but had an emotional breakdown, which led her exit from the show. Scroll below for details!

600-800 actresses auditioned for the role of Sonu

During a conversation with Times of India, Nidhi Bhanushali revealed she had little hopes of bagging TMKOC. As many as 600-800 actresses had auditioned for Sonu’s role. She revealed, “Once randomly I went to audition for TMKOC, I was giving two three more auditions that particular day. TMKOC was one of them and we knew it is for one or the shows and it might be a longer commitment. We had decided we would never sign up for a show which is longer commitment. But when we got to know that it is for this show and TMKOC was already on-air for 4 years by that time. I was also an avid viewer, so it interested me to give audition.”

Nidhi Bhanushali had an emotional breakdown

During the same interview, Nidhi Bhanushali also recalled her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah journey getting overwhelming. “TMKOC for 7 years and it was the same routine. Initially, I enjoyed a lot because I was learning a lot but when it became a routine, I did not realise that there was a lot of pressure on my brain. It was very overwhelming. Jab aap bhagte rehte ho aur aapko lagta hai ab rukne ki zarurat hai saans lene ke liye. That’s when I decided to quit everything and take a long break.”

More about Nidhi Bhanushali’s TMKOC journey

Nidhi replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012. She initially had a tough time creating bond with the other Tapu Sena members. Eventually, she not only became good friends with Kush Shah and other cast, but also received immense love from viewers.

It was in 2019 that she decided to focus on her higher studies and made her exit from the show. Nidhi Bhanushali was replaced by Palak Sindhwani.

Till date, there are comments bombarded on Nidhi’s Instagram posts as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans ask her to return to the sitcom.

