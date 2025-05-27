Lately, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been receiving mixed responses from fans, and the biggest reason behind it is the exit of several old actors who have been associated with this cult for a long time. Amid several popular actors quitting the show, Kush Shah’s exit was a huge shocker for all loyal fans, and to date, they miss their beloved Goli. Now, almost after a year, the actor has opened up about his shocking exit. Scroll below for all details!

Kush Shah became a household name as Goli

TMKOC started in 2008, and since then, Kush has been a part of it. He essayed the character of Goli and made it a household name. It won’t be wrong to say that people recognize him more as Goli than his real name. This shows that the actor lived his character and made it a huge success. Even today, people are finding it hard to digest that Kush is no longer a part of the sitcom.

Why did Kush Shah quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Last year, around Kush Shah’s exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, there were rumors that the actor decided to leave the show due to his plans for higher studies. Now, after staying silent for almost a month, he has broken his silence. While talking on the Just Kidding With Sid podcast, he shared that he made a tough decision because he wanted to do something else after staying in the show for over one and a half decades.

Kush Shah said, “I miss being on sets (of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), because that’s my home, woh mera ghar hai. But I had to take this decision for me, kyuki yaar 27 saal ka hogaya tha mein. Mein bola yaar, kuch karna hai toh abhi karna, kyuki ye show yaar, it’s going to go forever. Log isko pyaar karna band hi nahi karre.”

Kush Shah further added, “Ye toh show chalta hi rahega. Toh yaar mein kitne time tak rahu na yaar fir show mein,” thus setting the records straight on his shocking exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, after Kush’s exit, Dharmit Turakhiya joined TMKOC as Goli last year.

