From amongst the many US-based Real Housewives shows, the Atlanta edition has always been a very loved one. But over the years, with the exit of some big fan-favorite cast members, the show began plummeting. The currently airing 16th season saw a cast shakeup with lots of new faces.

The season has not been attracting as many viewers on Bravo, though it has been doing decent online. The season saw the exit of Kenya Moore, another favorite housewife, after a controversial incident with threats and explicit photos. Here’s what Cynthia Bailey has to say about Kenya’s return.

Will Kenya Moore Return To RHOA After Scandal? Cynthia Bailey Comments

During a conversation with The US Sun, Cynthia spoke about the massive and explosive fight that took place during filming. For the unversed, newbie Brit Eady threatened Kenya that she carries a firearm. This did not go down well with Kenya who took her revenge during the opening of her new spa.

Kenya flaunted sexually explicit images of Brit at the event, which led to her being removed from filming for the remainder of the season. Bravo claimed her behavior was a violation of the code of conduct. Fans had a very mixed response to it, with many feeling that Brit should have been removed.

Meanwhile, Cynthia, who left RHOA in 2021 and has returned this season as a friend, has commented on the big scandal. “Losing Kenya was hard for me because she’s one of the best to ever do this reality TV thing,” she mused and felt that nobody should rule Kenya out of the show so soon.

“She’s a phenomenal Housewife and in time, I do think she will find her way back, absolutely,” Cynthia told the portal. Fans have been wondering what this situation means for Kenya’s future on the franchise. Bravo, the network, or Andy Cohen, the producer have not ruled out Kenya Moore either.

Meanwhile, Kenya spoke about the controversy on the Tamron Hall Show and acknowledged, “Hindsight is always fifty, fifty. If I could do it all over again, I believe the photos were distasteful, and I elevated the situation.” She accepted that anytime she elevates situations, she truly accepts it.

Kenya then added, “I’m sorry, I didn’t have to take it that far. But when I felt threatened, I’ve never had a child in a situation like this before.” She further continued, “So, that’s why it escalated to the point where I was protecting not only myself, but my child,” referring to Brit’s threats prior to her revert.

Cynthia Bailey On Real Housewives Of Atlanta 16

Cynthia also teased the rest of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16. “You guys have a lot more to see. There’s a whole new group of people the fans are still getting to know,” she teased and pointed out that the reunion of the season will be filming soon and it is going to be very entertaining.

