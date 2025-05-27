The previous episode of General Hospital was a re-telecast of an encore storyline. Meanwhile, the previous week saw Brook Lynn and Dante finding out that Gio is their son after the latter overheard Lulu and Lois having an argument during the Nurses Ball. The drama is going to unfold this week.

From confrontations and emotional moments, there’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama that revolves around the lives of residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 27, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Brook Lynn and Dante being on emotional overload. With the long-awaited parentage secret out in front of everyone, there’s a lot that needs to be unloaded. Brook Lynn knew the son she gave birth to when she was a teenager was given up for adoption years ago.

She was guilty about it everyday and wished for a way to get one chance to see him and ensure he was okay. But what she didn’t know was that Gio is her son and she didn’t know about it all these years. Dante, on the other hand, didn’t even know the fling led to a pregnancy and he has a son.

With the truth out, there’s a lot on the minds of both of them as they grapple with the reality and weight of it. What does this mean for the future? Up next, Nina seeks Sonny’s help. Michael is back home, and Willow is scared that she will lose the custody battle of their kids due to her foolish choices.

She cheated on him with Drew and now she is about to lose the kids due to the legal battle set to begin. Is this why Nina is looking for Sonny to offer help? She is worried about her daughter Willow. But Sonny needs to take care of his own son Michael as well. What exactly will happen now?

Elsewhere, Lois has some explaining to do. She is the only one who knew that Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante’s son who was given up for adoption. And she kept it a secret, even from her daughter Brook Lynn. When she gets called out by her, how will Lois react? Will she beg to explain her side?

Doesn’t look like she has much hope of fixing things since Brook Lynn finds what she did unforgivable. Meanwhile, Cody is filled with regret. He helped lulu snoop around for the truth which led to this massive chaos and he is not happy about breaking the hearts of so many people with the secret.

Then there’s Sasha who’s anxiety is soothed. Is it because Michael has returned? After all, she is pregnant with their child. Lastly, Emma supports Gio in this whole parentage mess while Tracy issues some orders.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Rick And Morty Season 8 Episode 1 Explained: Summer’s Tech Glow-Up & Rick’s Matrix Payback

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News