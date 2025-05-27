The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Kayla working to save John while he remained bandaged in the hospital. Brady, Belle, and Paul sat vigil with Marlena, hoping for a miracle that would save John. Steve deemed John a hero for his timely rescue when they were in big trouble.

Elsewhere. Sarah threw herself into work to stay distracted from the fight with Xander. And lastly, Maggie teared into Xander for his behavior. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 27, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama based in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 27, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Gabi and JJ searching for Ari. The latter has just returned home and has already caused her mother, Gabi, to worry about where she is. When Gabi went over to Arianna’s room, she found her missing. In reality, Ari was at a bar where she saw Doug and had a fling.

Gabi instantly became worried about finding her daughter gone and having no clue where she could be. Even though she is not on talking terms with her boyfriend, JJ, Gabi called him up to help her track Aria down. Will they be able to find her? Will Gabi scold her for disappearing without informing?

On the other hand, Doug asks Leo for help. He is a trouble magnet, and it has been proven over time. He stole the heirloom necklace and was then kicked out by Julie. Now, he slept with Arianna, and next, he asks Leo for help. It was him Doug contacted when he hoped to sell the stolen necklace.

Now what new trouble is he up to? How will Leo respond to Doug’s need for assistance? Will he refuse to aid him once again, or will he consider what he is asking? Up next, Chanel consoles Johnny. Is this about John? Or is this about something else? Maybe it’s about the fiasco with EJ once again?

Lastly, Sophia begins the adoption process with Melinda. She has been waiting to get the adoption process done. Her hopes were broken when Chanel and Johnny backed out of the adoption of the baby she is pregnant with. It was due to Johnny’s guilt of not being able to be a good father.

After finding out that his father EJ had raped his mother Sami which is how he was conceived, Sami went down a spiral and backed out of the adoption even though he was just as excited to become a part as Chanel was. Now, Sophia is looking for other options. Is Melinda going to adopt the baby?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Rick And Morty Season 8 Episode 1 Explained: Summer’s Tech Glow-Up & Rick’s Matrix Payback

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News