The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw John finally returning home and immediately heading into a brawl for Bo’s miracle drug. On the other hand, Xander beat Philip after finding out his plans. Holly helped Tate get his life back on track while Tate and Sophia got closer due to pregnancy.

There’s a lot of drama and tension in the air, and avid watchers of the soap opera have much to look forward to. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 26, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama series based in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 26, 2025

The first episode of the week features Kayla working to save John. After months of searching for him, John is seen returning home and jumping right into the thick of things. He helps in getting the miracle drug for Bo, but an explosion leads to him being burned and heavily bandaged.

His life’s on the line, and his family and loved ones gather around him in the hospital. Kayla is trying to do everything she can to save him. But will she be able to make a miracle happen, or is it time to say goodbye to John? For this very reason, Marlena is surrounded by the majority of John’s family.

Brady, Belle, and Paul sit vigil with Marlena. It’s heartbreaking to see John like this, but they want to support Marlena through this tough time. On the other hand, Steve deems John a hero. After all, he is the reason things actually changed in their favor in the whole skirmish.

John is his longtime friend, and Steve just cannot help but remember and appreciate him. Elsewhere, Maggie tears into Xander. She knows that he beat Philip, leading him to be hospitalized. And now she knows that he and Sarah had an explosive fight, leading to them not being on talking terms.

This is why Maggie is down to give Xander a lashing. What will she say to him, and how will he respond? Especially when she decides to question him about his barbaric choices and behavior, and turns protective of Sarah. Is Xander going to apologize, be nonchalant, or take this as a threat?

Lastly, Sarah throws herself into work. The argument with Xander has broken her heart, and she wants to distract herself. After all, he now knows that she knew about the forged letter and feels betrayed by her. Is work going to keep her mind off this? Or is she going to keep thinking about it? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

