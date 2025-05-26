Season after season, Top Chef has provided culinary reality series fans with good recipes, competitions, winners, and star-studded appearances galore. Season 22 of the hit show is nearing its grand finale, and the Kristen Kish-hosted series has announced its release dates and the exciting guest list.

The judges of the season are Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, who will be joined by some well-known athletes and celebrity chefs. The finale will air in two parts, with the first part airing on June 5 and the second part airing on June 12. Both will air at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and here’s which guests will be there.

Top Chef Season 22: Guests & Celebrity Chefs

The finale of season 22 of Top Chef will feature Olympic athletes Elana Meyers Taylor and Red Gerard, as well as Paralympic athletes Oksana Masters and Declan Farmer. They will be joined by celebrity chefs, Michelin chef Andrea Aprea and Top Chef: All-Stars alum Ali Ghzawi.

Top Chef alums Gregory Gourdet and Richard Blais will also be present on the season finale. Joining them will be chefs Carlo Cracco, Clare Smyth, Sarah Cicolini, Tim Flores, Genie Kwon, and Santiago Lastra. Lastly, Hunter Lewis, the editor-in-chief of Food & Wine magazine, will be present.

Top Chef Season 22: What To Expect From The Finale?

The first part of the finale is titled Viva Milano. It features the final quickfire challenge, which will involve making risotto. This will be followed by the last elimination challenge, which is set to be a three-part competition between the chefs. Meanwhile, the second part of the finale is titled Finito.

It will witness four-course meals being made, and the contestants will be aided by sous chefs who are expected to be the eliminated contestants. As for what the winner gets, the chef who emerges victorious will not only get the title of Top Chef but also rake in the exciting cash prize of $250K.

In addition, the winner will get a $125K flight credit to spend with Delta Air Lines and a feature in Food & Wine magazine. There’s more to come, as they will also get to make an appearance at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and headline their dinner at the James Beard House in New York.

Top Chef Season 22: Who Are The Top 5 Contestants?

Last but not least, the winner will get the chance to present at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago. Tristen Epps from Virginia Beach, Cesar Murillo from Dallas, Bailey Sullivan from Chicago, Massimo Piedimonte from Montreal and Shuai Wang from Queens are the top five. Which contestant do you think will win the title and all of the above prizes?

