While most of Bravo’s reality shows focus on drama and real life equations, Top Chef is their tryst at the culinary genre and it has worked out quite well for them. The show is back for its 22nd season and the lineup is full of a variety of talented chefs who have plenty of experience in the industry.

Top Chef Season 22: Meet The Cast Of Bravo’s Culinary Reality Series

The contestants of this season of Top Chef include Anya El-Wattar who is from Moscow and is a chef at Birch & Rye. Bailey Sullivan is from Chicago, Ill is a Chef Di Cucina at Monteverde. Up next, César Murillo is from Dallas, Texas and is an executive chef at North Pond and Corwin Hemming is from Augusta, Georgia and has been working as a private and pop-up chef.

Henry Lu is from The Bronx, New York and is a chef and owner at JŪN and byKIN. Kat Turner hails from Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and is an executive chef and partner at Highly Likely. Katianna Hong is from Clifton Park, New York who works as a chef and is the owner of Yangban. Lana Lagomarsini is from The Bronx, New York is a chef as well as the owner of Lana Cooks.

Massimo Piedimonte is from Montréal, Quebec who is not just the owner of Cabaret l’Enfer but also a chef there. Mimi Weissenborn is from Frederick, Maryland and works as an executive chef at Sur Lie as well as Gather & Catface Cafe. Paula Endara hails from Quito, Ecuador and is an executive Chef at Granddam & Lost Palm. Shuai Wang is from Queens, New York.

He is a chef and owner at Jackrabbit Filly & King BBQ. Tristen Epps is from Virginia Beach, Virginia and he is a chef as well as owner at Epps & Flows Culinary. Vincenzo “Vinny” Loseto hails from Massapequa, New York and he is the Chef de Cuisine at Press Restaurant in Napa, California.

Zubair Mohajir is from Chennai, India and is the founder and executive chef at Lilac Tiger, Coach House, and Mirra. All 15 of them will be competing against each other to win the title and the prize money of the show which is slated to premiere on March 13, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Kristen Kish is the host of the show while the judges are Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Top Chef Season 22: What Will The Winner Get?

For those wondering what the winner will receive, the prize money of $250,000, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, $125,000 in Delta flight credit, an appearance at the annual Food & Wine Classic, the opportunity to present at The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards and the chance to headline a dinner at the James Beard house in New York to sum it up.

