Fans of Lady Gaga have been eagerly waiting for her next studio album and the singer has finally shared details of her seventh record, also called LG7, by her passionate supporters. Five years after the release of her last album Chromatica released in 2020, the star is back with Mayhem. Here’s everything we know about the release of Gaga’s upcoming music album.

Mayhem: Lady Gaga’s Next Music Album & When It’s Releasing

Gaga took to her Instagram account to share a video revealing the name of the second album which is titled Mayhem. She also disclosed the release date of the record which is slated for March 7, 2025. The video she shared featured a lot of flashes and visuals related to this new era of her music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement and wrote, “SHE IS BACK,” and “THE QUEEN HAS RETURNED” apart from other messages. Others requested her to visit their countries and cities during her tour. A few already asked for presale ticket links in excitement.

Mayhem: What To Expect From Lady Gaga’s Music Album

Meanwhile, in an official press release, Gaga shared, “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.” She also disclosed that this upcoming record “reinvents her early sound with a kaleidoscopic approach.” The inspiration for the same was to draw from her musical library while embracing a fresh and fearless perspective.

Gaga also mentioned that creating this album was like “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way” which the fans are finding to be a poetic and beautiful description of her work.

Mayhem will include her 2024 single Disease as well as her massively hit and viral song with Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile. If you use social media, it is impossible for you to never have heard of the beautiful song. Gaga is also premiering the third single of the album during the 2025 Grammys.

The awards are set to take place on February 2 and the fans are ecstatic to finally hear the new song and witness its music video at the annual music awards ceremony. Back in September 2024, she told Vogue, “There’s a lot of pain associated with this adventure,” she said referring to Mayhem.

“When I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I’m here at this studio, I’m relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what’s remarkable is that’s the music. I’m able to hear it back,” she told the magazine, teasing details about the record months ago during last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Moana 2 OTT Release Date: Here’s Where & How To Watch Disney’s $1B+ Movie Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News