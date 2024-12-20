Lady Gaga’s deep dive into the world of Patrizia Reggiani for House of Gucci nearly broke her. In a brutally honest interview with Vogue, Gaga revealed that she fully embodied the infamous Italian socialite for 1.5 years, transforming her life and mental state. “I lived as her,” Gaga confessed, speaking with Reggiani’s accent for nine months, even off camera. And no, she didn’t just stay in character for the shoot—she lived and breathed Reggiani’s world outside the set, too.

Her commitment was so intense that even her blonde locks couldn’t escape the transformation. “It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent of a blonde,” Gaga said. “I instantly had to dye my hair.” She even started adopting a new mindset, becoming fixated on “where and when I could see money” in her environment. “I started taking photographs as well,” she revealed, noting that while she had no proof Reggiani was a photographer, she took up the hobby to understand her character better. “If something wasn’t beautiful, I deleted it.”

Living as Patrizia was far from easy for Gaga. The process pushed her to the edge. “I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk,” she recounted. “I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.” Gaga’s dedication to her role wasn’t just physical; it had profound psychological consequences. She experienced a form of mental disconnection where the lines between herself and Reggiani blurred utterly.

It wasn’t all just acting for Gaga; she immersed herself in the history and psyche of her character. “I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature,” she said, noting her relationship with Tony Bennett profoundly influenced her portrayal. “I knew I was about to play a murderer. I also knew how Tony feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime,” she added. Gaga’s goal was clear: to honor Reggiani and Italians by portraying the character authentically, not as a stereotype.

The pressure to remain in character didn’t let up. Gaga stayed immersed in Reggiani’s life for nearly two years, even when filming wrapped. This wasn’t just a role for Gaga—it became a part of her existence. And it almost cost her. But it was all in service to the film’s narrative, which picks up in the 1970s when Reggiani first meets Maurizio Gucci. Their dramatic love story would later spiral into murder, scandal, and betrayal—an intense journey Gaga was determined to portray with authenticity.

So, while Gaga’s performance in House of Gucci may have seemed larger than life, the toll it took on her stands out. Her dedication to the character, living as Reggiani for nearly two years, left a lasting impression on her psyche and the audience.

