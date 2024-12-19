Kim Kardashian has set her fans’ hearts racing with her latest sultry photo drop. The Skims founder unveiled a sizzling campaign for her brand’s new ‘Winter Heat’ collection on December 18, featuring a look straight out of Raquel Welch’s iconic style.

In a bold move, the reality TV star flaunted the line’s ultra-revealing faux fur triangle bikini bralette and thong set, available in three colors for $82.

“Heat up your winter in the sexiest faux fur set, plus don’t miss our chic new Sweater Knit lounge,” Kardashian captioned a striking image of herself in the fuzzy lingerie.

The popular media personality has had her hands full with exciting Skims development lately. Her brand recently celebrated the grand opening of its first-ever flagship store on New York City’s iconic 5th Avenue, following high-profile collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana and The North Face. Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Cardi B, and Ice Spice attended.

Kim Kardashian Rocked a Similar Look Before

Kardashian has embraced a throwback with this look, wearing a similar outfit in 2015. The mother of four posed in a matching top and a booty-baring thong designed by her ex-husband, Kanye West, captioning the Instagram post, ‘Furkini.’

The 44-year-old took the look to the next level with bold furry boots, which may have been inspired by a similar style available for Skims at $128.

The ensemble has drawn comparisons to the iconic animal hide two-piece worn by the late Raquel Welch in the 1996 film ‘One Million Years B.C’, a legendary costume in cinematic history.

Netizens React to Kim Kardashian’s Revealing Post

Kim Kardashian’s followers wasted no time making their presence felt in the post’s comments section. Her younger sister commented, “Oh my wow,” while stylist Mimi Cuttrell wrote, “FAUX FUR IS HOT.”

A user wrote, “Kim honey, give me a second to breathe 🥵,” while another added, “It’s a little cool outside for this, but I’ll take it !” A third user, seemingly unimpressed, said, “Kim, where the hell are we wearing this to?”

