One of the most talked-about relationships in the Kardashian-Jenner family was that of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The former couple, who have two kids together, daughter Stormi and son Aire, may not be together anymore, but they do have a lot of history together over the last few years.

Kylie has since moved on and has been busy working on her clothing line Khy. She has also been happily dating Timothee Chalamet for more than a year. Recent reports claim that Travis regrets not treating Kylie well and wants her back. Here’s everything we know about the rapper’s change of heart.

Does Travis Scott Regret The Way He Treated Kylie Jenner And Want Her Back?

According to Life & Style magazine, Travis has still not given up hope of a reconciliation with Kylie. For the unversed, they split up in early 2023 after several reports of alleged cheating on the rapper’s part. “The way Travis talks about Kylie, it’s obvious he regrets how he treated her,” a source told the portal. He is well aware that she is in a relationship with Timothee.

This is precisely why the 33-year-old is allegedly not “putting any pressure on Kylie.” But Travis has reportedly made it pretty clear to the reality television star “that he wants her back.” In September this year, Travis even liked a fan post on Instagram that featured a photo of the two of them with the caption, “How much did you guys miss this couple?” Thus, rumors were sparked.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Relationship Timeline

For the unversed, Kylie and Travis were first spotted together at Coachella in 2017. A year later, she gave birth to their daughter Stormi in February. They reportedly broke up in September 2019 but quarantined together as co-parents due to the pandemic. The proximity led to them rekindling their relationship. In February 2022, Kylie gave birth to their son Aire. In January 2023, they were reported to have officially separated again.

Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Going Strong

There were countless reports of Travis having potentially cheated on Kylie, but no confirmation was made about the same. The two have stayed split up since then, and Kylie met Timothee soon after. They began dating and have been going strong. While they remain low-key and keep a private profile, they occasionally indulge in some PDA, the most recent being a few days ago at an afterparty where they were spotted kissing and being touchy.

They made their first proper public appearance at a Beyonce concert last year, where their makeout photos and videos instantly went viral online. As per the timeline, their relationship will touch the two-year milestone early next year. For more such updates, check out the Hollywood News section.

