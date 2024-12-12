Anyone who watched The Kardashians or is familiar with the Kar-Jenner family knows Kris Jenner is very particular about things. The mother of six makes sure to go behind what she wants in whichever way possible. The manager is still very particular regarding all of her children.

Another incident illustrating the same was when she revealed how she used to break into her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, ‘s house while she was away. Here’s why the 69-year-old mogul used to do so.

Kris Jenner Used To Break Into Kourtney Kardashian’s House Behind Her Back

During a conversation with People, Jenner revealed that Kourtney switched to plant-based products and everything natural and organic she could find over the last few years. But she grew up in a generation that taught them that something needed to smell like chemicals for it to be considered clean. Jenner mentioned that she is a “clean freak” and is very particular about hygiene.

“I grew up believing the stronger it smelled, the cleaner it was, so I’d go over to her house, and it didn’t smell the way my house smelled,” she disclosed. Jenner further explained that because of the myth in her mind, she sneaked over to Kourtney’s house when she was away. The mother of 6 used to take paper towels and all-purpose cleaner with her to sort everything up.

“Kourtney would go on vacation and I would sneak over to her house and take all my strong products and clean her house,” Jenner divulged and accepted that she thought her daughter would never find out about her shenanigans. But that wasn’t the case as Kourtney did find out what she was doing.

Jenner said that things have changed now as “she knows better” with time. She elucidated how she has now understood that one’s home doesn’t really need to smell “like bleach or ammonia to be dirt and germ-free.” Jenner stated that at the time she thought that natural stuff wasn’t always better for us and wouldn’t be efficiently clean either. But she now knows she was wrong.

Kris Jenner On Taking Kourtney Kardashian’s Advice

Having learnt a lesson, the matriarch of the Kardashian and Jenner family does not even miss the smell of chemicals anymore. She has also started listening to Kourtney when it comes to certain things. Jenner mentioned how her daughter has made her throw away the plastic products and cooking pans she used to hoard. “So we’ve been through this journey together,” she mused.

Jenner emphasized how Kourtney taught her how certain household products could be bad for everyone’s health, and she paid attention and listened. She also opened up about how she always needed order around her. “I always wanted things neat. I’m a perfectionist and a control freak. I just wanted everything to be the way I wanted it,” she said.

Now she is trying to take a deep breath and go with the flow instead of stressing out over “all that chaos.”

