Jeremy Renner is an adept actor, and after his near-death accident last year, he has been trending everywhere. The actor turned into a real-life hero and saved his nephew in that snowplow accident. Apart from this, the actor has often been in the news for his controversial comments. He and Chris Evans were once slammed for calling Scarlet Johansson’s Black Widow a sl*t. Again, he once gave out his unfiltered thoughts on the Kardashians. The Kardashians became a sensation with their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The popular celebrity family includes Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians became famous through a combination of reality shows, social media, and business ventures. Their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran from 2007 to 2021, and their latest reality show is known as The Kardashians. They also have individual ventures and have created successful brands. Meanwhile, Renner is also a famous Hollywood personality due to his role in the MCU, Hawkeye. Besides that, he has done many other critically acclaimed movies and series.

However, he had his struggles in the initial days and even found himself homeless at times. The actor was once bitter about the Kardashians and how they were in the limelight with zero talent, whereas he was struggling. According to NDTV’s report, when asked about the Kardashians, Jeremy Renner told The Guardian, “Oh, all those ridiculous people with zero talent who spend their lives making sure everyone knows their name. Those stupid, stupid people.”

Speaking of his own struggles, the MCU star said, “One minute I’m homeless. The next, I’m still homeless, but I’m in a tuxedo, on my way to the Oscars, stopping at a coffee shop to brush my teeth because I don’t have running water. The next minute Jack Nicholson, someone I’ve admired my entire life, is right in front of me saying my name. Then he’s saying the names of two movies I did and I’m like, ‘Jesus, all I wanted to do was be in a movie that would play in a big enough theatre that my family would get to see it. And now this.’ What can I say? It’s weird.”

Jeremy Renner explained that he never wanted to be famous and added, ” I don’t believe anybody wants to be famous.”

On the professional front, Jeremy Renner is set to appear in the Knives Out threequel, Wake Up Dead Man. He will share the screen with Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin, and Mila Kunis. The film is expected to be released in 2025.

