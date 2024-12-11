Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar was recently re-released in the United States after scoring a stellar debut weekend. It collected solid numbers on Monday, almost on par with Gladiator II, a fresh film released a few days back. Nolan has a massive fan base worldwide who eagerly wait for his movies. Last year, his Oppenheimer broke several box office records and took away all the prime awards this year, including seven Oscars. Now, this 2014 epic sci-fi saga has beaten Avatar’s reissue Monday collections.

The film was originally released in 2014 and is back in the theatres to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. It has been re-released in 70 mm IMAX and other formats. The sci-fi flick by Nolan featured Matthew McConaughey in the lead role along with Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. For the uninitiated, theoretical physicist Kip Thorne was an executive producer and scientific consultant on the movie. It was nominated for multiple Oscars and took home the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Interstellar almost surpassed Gladiator II’s Monday number. It reportedly collected a strong $1.1 million over just 165 theatres, such is Christopher Nolan’s power. It has scored the second-biggest Monday for a re-release post-COVID, beating James Cameron-helmed Avatar’s 2022 reissue’s $972K and Titanic’s $704K. However, it is below Coraline’s $1.6 million over 1,483 theatres.

The film’s lifetime haul in the United States has now reached $193.6 million. It will be interesting to see whether Interstellar crosses the $200 million mark in North America. BosOfficeReport.com revealed how much Nolan’s film collected in its reissue opening weekend. As per that, it grossed $4.60 million. On Monday, the film dipped 29% from Sunday, and the re-release gross stands at $5.66 million.

Interstellar made it to #6 with its reissue opening weekend collection, which is no small feat as it is facing big releases Wicked, Moana 2, Gladiator II, and Red One as well. The movie’s overseas collection is $526.53 million and allied with a revised domestic gross of $193.67 million, the worldwide collection is $720.21 million.

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar was re-released in the US on December 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

