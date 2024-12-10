Allu Arjun has turned a monster at the box office with Pushpa 2 beasting like none. In 5 days, the film stands at a worldwide gross of 898.19 crore. This means that the film, on average, has earned 180 crore worldwide every single day, and that is an insane amount to score.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 5

On the fifth day, Monday, December 9, the Sukumar film earned a whopping 93.88 crore worldwide. This is a huge number, considering that it was a working Monday! Still, the film kept roaring like a beast.

Few Days Away From 1000 Crore

Allu Arjun is literally 2 – 3 days away from touching the 1000 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Its next target would be Prabhas‘s Kalki 2898 AD, which stands at a total of 1054.67 crore.

Here is the 5-day collection breakdown of the Pushpa sequel at the box office.

India net: 605.25 crore

India gross: 714.19 crore

Overseas gross: 184 crore

Worldwide gross: 898.19 crore

Pushpa 2 One Step Away From All-Time Highest-Grossers

Allu Arjun‘s biggie is just one step away from entering the list of all-time top 10 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. With a few crores more and a day, the film would axe Secret Superstar’s 902.92 crore globally to become the tenth all-time highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Check out the top 10 all-time highest-grossing Indian films at the box office worldwide.

Dangal: 1970 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore RRR : 1275.51 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 1230 crore Jawan: 1163.82 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crore Animal: 910.72 crore Secret Superstar: 902.92 crore

