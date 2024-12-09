The Varun Tej starrer Telugu period action thriller Matka witnessed a poor box office run. The movie has finally wrapped up the curtains with a dismal closing collection. Let us take a look at the closing box office collection of the film.

Matka Box Office Closing Collection

The Varun Tej starrer wraps up its theatrical run with an India net collection of a mere 4.09 crore. The movie did not even cross 5 crores which is extremely disappointing. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 4.82 crore. The day-wise collection of the film also remained at lower levels and sometimes saw a downward graph instead.

What Went Wrong With Matka?

The Varun Tej starrer witnessed a lack of positive word of mouth which is extremely important to see a boost in the collection. The movie also failed to receive a favorable response from the audience and the critics alike. Not only this but the timing was also not beneficial for the film. It saw a stiff competition from movies like Amaran, Lucky Bhaskar, KA and Bagheera which added to its trouble. If this was not enough, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 came like a storm and swept away all the footfalls.

Where To Watch Matka On OTT?

The Varun Tej starrer was released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. It was released on December 5, 2024. The movie hopefully might receive a more positive response on the digital spectrum than what it received during its theatrical run.

About The Film

Apart from Varun Tej, Matka also stars Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Saloni Aswani and Satyam Rajesh in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Karuna Kumar. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar and Bhavani Rakesh.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

