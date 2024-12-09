Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has wrapped up its 4-day extended opening weekend at the Indian box office, and there’s just one word to describe its run: Unbelievable. Really, we’re out of words about the way this magnum opus has performed in its opening weekend. Yes, it was always expected to make big at ticket windows, but no one ever thought about the film crossing the 500 crore mark on day 4. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The audience, especially in the Hindi belt, has sent out a clear message that they are loving the film wholeheartedly and enjoying the wholesome entertainment provided by director Sukumar. This positivity around the magnum opus has helped to create history and establish several new records yesterday.

Most 100 crore+ days

On day 4, Pushpa 2 earned a whopping 143 crores (all languages), which was higher than Saturday’s 120 crores. With this, the film has pulled off a 100 crore+ collection thrice (on day 1, day 3, and day 4), surpassing RRR, which scored a 100 crore+ collection twice (on day 1 and day 3).

Biggest Sunday

With 143 crores yesterday, the Allu Arjun starrer has scored the biggest Sunday in the history of the Indian box office. It outshined RRR’s 102.30 crores.

Fastest to score 500 crores

Apart from becoming Allu Arjun’s first-ever 500 crore net grosser, Pushpa 2 also became the fastest entrant into the 500 crore club, with its 4-day collection standing at 539.25 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. It surpassed Baahubali 2, which achieved this feat in 7 days.

4th highest Tollywood grosser

Pushpa 2 surpassed Baahubali (418 crores) yesterday to become the 4th highest-grossing film of Tollywood at the Indian box office. Baahubali 2 (1031 crores), RRR (772 crores), and Kalki 2898 AD (653.21 crores) are holding the first three spots.

9th highest-grossing Indian film

With 539.25 crores in the kitty, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Baahubali (418 crores) and Gadar 2 (525.50 crores) to become the 9th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Day-wise collection breakdown of the Pushpa sequel:

Day 1- 179.25 crores

Day 2- 97 crores

Day 3- 120 crores

Day 4- 143 crores

Total- 539.25 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

