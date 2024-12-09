Pushpa 2 is witnessing an unbelievable run worldwide. Allu Arjun and Sukumar‘s masterpiece is on its way to becoming the biggest Indian film. Amid other milestones, it has now clocked the second-best opening weekend in Australia. Unfortunately, it couldn’t achieve the #1 spot. Scroll below for the latest box office analysis.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Opening Weekend (Australia)

As per Nishit Shaw, Allu Arjun starrer has earned A$2.32M (INR 12.5 crores) in its first weekend in Australia. It is only the fourth Indian film to have cross the $2 million mark in the overseas market. If that’s not enough, it has found a spot in the Top 5 opening weekends among Indian films.

Pushpa 2 has left behind Animal, KGF Chapter 2, and Jawan to score the second-highest opening weekend in Australia.

Take a look at the top 5 below:

Pathaan: A$2.78M (INR 15.07 crores)

Pushpa 2: A$2.32M (INR 12.5 crores)

Jawan: A$2.12M ((INR 11.4 crores)

KGF Chapter 2: A$2M (INR 10.8 crores)

Animal: A$1.96M (INR 10.6 crores)

Pathaan >> Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun’s film has been a force to reckon with. Unfortunately, it missed out on the #1 spot as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan remained 20% higher in the opening weekend.

Hopefully, Pushpa 2 will perform better in the coming days and leave behind the lifetime earnings of every Indian biggie in Australia.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, it is an action thriller produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil have reprised their iconic roles. The supporting cast features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The sequel, released on December 5, 2024, is made on a staggering budget of 500 crores.

