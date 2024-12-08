Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is performing on another level and is literally tearing apart the record book. Above all, the Hindi-dubbed version is killing it like anything, and new records have already been established in the first three days. Speaking of all languages, the film entered the 300-crore club at the Indian box office yesterday and is inches away from entering the 400-crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

People have been waiting for the Pushpa sequel for over two years, which created insane hype on the ground level. The character of Pushpa gained immense popularity and reached even interiors. All this buzz was clearly seen on the opening day when the film pulled off an all-time score of 179.25 crores. This madness won’t be settling down anytime soon, and it has achieved another mind-blowing feat in the meantime.

After going below the century mark on day 2, Pushpa 2 picked up massively on day 3 and raked in an earth-shattering 120 crores. If compared with Friday’s 97 crores, it’s a jump of 23.71%. This crazy number is higher than KGF Chapter 2’s opening day collection of 116 crores and is close to Baahubali 2’s opening of 121 crores.

Including day 3’s collection, Pushpa 2 stands at an unbelievable 396.25 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. With this total, the film has created a record for the highest 3-day collection in history. Before this, RRR held the record for the highest 3-day total with 325 crores. So, the Allu Arjun starrer has achieved the feat with a 21.92% higher collection.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 VS RRR:

Day 1- 179.25 crores VS 134 crores

Day 2- 97 crores VS 88.70 crores

Day 3- 120 crores VS 102.30 crores

Total- 396.25 crores VS 325 crores

Today, the magnum opus is going to achieve another unbelievable feat as it will enter both the 400 crore and 500 crore clubs.

