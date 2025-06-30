Diljit Dosanjh’s film Sardaar Ji 3 has released worldwide except for India since the film features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. After the film was released everywhere, including Pakistan and excluding India, two box office facts about the film are being widely circulated – A. It beat Salman Khan’s Sultan to bring the biggest Indian opener in Pakistan. B. It has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in Pakistan.

Out of these two box office speculations about Diljit Dosanjh‘s film starring Neeru Bajwa and co-starring Hania Aamir, one is true, but the other is a bit exaggerated. The Punjabi film definitely earned 3 crore on day 1 in Punjab, making it the biggest Indian opener in the country. But it is not the highest Indian grosser in the country, still!

Sardaar Ji 3 Weekend Box Office Overseas

The film opened overseas with a collection of 4.32 crore on day 1, followed by 6.71 crore on day 2. On the third day, it grew further and earned 7.07 crore on Sunday, day 3, June 29. In three days, the film earned a gross collection of 18.01 crore overseas.

Diljit Dosanjh Needs To Axe Sanju For The Reported Claims!

Now, if the film has earned only 18.01 crore overseas, it is likely impossible to beat the tenth highest-grossing Indian film in Pakistan, which is Thugs Of Hindostan! Aamir Khan‘s film earned 15.50 crore only in Pakistan!

Meanwhile, to become the highest-grossing Indian film in Pakistan, Sardaar Ji 3 needs to earn a total of 37.6 crore in Pakistan and beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju to claim the top spot!

Here is a list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in Pakistan ever (Collections in INR)

Sanju: 37.6 crore Sultan: 33 crore Dhoom 3: 25 crore PK: 23.50 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 23.20 crore Padmaavat: 22.50 crore Simmba: 21.50 crore Dilwale: 20.05 crore Kick: 16.35 crore Thugs Of Hindostan: 15.50 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office BMS Sales: Aamir Khan Axes 2 Akshay Kumar & 1 Salman Khan Films, Next Target – 2 Ajay Devgn Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News