Salman Khan Box Office: Bajrangi Bhaijaan Star Has Been Sitting On Throne At #1 Holding A Record For 3302 Days

Salman Khan has had a roller coaster ride at the box office in the past few years, and his films do not hit major box office landmarks as they used to. In the last few years, he arrived with Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but both of them did not create the hysteria that is synonymous with Bhai’s films.

However, despite not hitting any major box office landmark, the Dabangg actor holds an unbeatable box office record, which he achieved in the year 2015 and still holds it. In fact, this record might not get broken anytime soon.

In the year 2015, Salman arrived with his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which smashed records, beating the old ones and creating new ones. The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, even dominated China’s box office. In India, it achieved one record that stands unbeatable.

Highest Grosser Of July At The Box Office

Released on July 17, 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan remains the highest-grossing film released in the month of July. The film earned 320.34 crore at the box office and attained blockbuster status. Ever since it has been 3302 days and none has managed to break this record. Only Salman Khan came close in 2016 with Sultan, released on July 6, 2016, and earning 300.45 crore at the box office.

With the current list of film release dates in 2025, the record seems to stand unbroken. Here are three major reasons why Bajrangi Bhaijaan became the highest-grossing July film in Hindi Cinema.

Salman Khan’s Massive Transformation

Bhai got a rebirth of sorts when Prabhu Deva gave him the comic-action star image with Wanted. The streak continued with Ready, Dabangg, and many other such films. However, Salman Khan underwent a massive transformation playing an endearing yet ‘Bhola’ person in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His innocence stood taller than all his action films combined!

A Heartwarming Story

The story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, had such a heartwarming appeal that no one could help but fall in love with the simplicity of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film connected with the audiences on a deeper emotional level.

No India VS Pakistan

For a change, here was a story that did not talk about the rivalry between India and Pakistan. But here was a story that aimed at spreading love and peace universally. With Salman Khan playing Lord Hanuman’s Bhakt, still making sure to drop a lost Pakistani girl at her home, spreading the message of love in both countries hit differently.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s releases coincided with Eid, making Salman Khan’s biggest Eid grosser as well.

