After consecutive failures, Salman Khan has become a wounded lion who is ready to hunt at the box office with his upcoming biggie. Up next, he’ll be arriving on the big screen with Sikandar, and expectations are really high as Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss is directing it. In front of it, Vijay Deverakonda is arriving with his next, indulging in a direct clash with Salman’s film. Is it a suicidal move for the star in the Hindi belt? Let’s find out!

Yesterday, an official announcement was made about Vijay’s next film. It’s in the making under the working title ‘VD12’ (Vijay’s 12th film in the lead role). Gowtam Tinnanuri is directing it, and 60% of the shooting has already been completed. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya and is scheduled to be released on 28th March 2025.

Salman Khan’s next, Sikandar, is also in the making and has been locked for the arrival on Eid 2025. For those who don’t know, Eid al-Fitr falls at the end of March next year, and the national holiday is expected to be on 31st March (Monday). So, Sikandar is expected to be released on 28th March (Friday), which also happens to be the release date of VD12. So, the box office clash is certainly on!

If this clash happens, it won’t cause any major damage to Salman Khan’s Sikandar, but Vijay Deverakonda’s film is expected to suffer in the Hindi belt.

Vijay Deverakonda has been looking to establish himself in the Hindi belt, and Liger was his first major attempt. Unfortunately, the film tanked miserably and gave the actor a major setback. Now, with his VD12, he’ll be definitely looking to score well in the Hindi belt. Unfortunately, considering the buzz around Sikandar, VD12 won’t be able to find enough screens, which will indirectly affect its run.

As of now, everything is good for Sikandar, with the first look of Salman Khan creating a positive impression. On Eid 2025, it is expected to set the box office on fire.

