Liger Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Rohit Roy, Ramya Krishna, Chunky Panday, Vishu Reddy, Mike Tyson

Director: Puri Jagannadh

What’s Good: Rated one star only for the people who have worked on this project despite knowing what it packs in

What’s Bad: This has the strength of 2 animals, but the intelligence of none – a 140-minute-long Tiktok video ft. a ‘hammed’ up Vijay Deverakonda!

Loo Break: You’d basically do the same thing that the makers have done in this film i.e. unload the crap

Watch or Not?: Only if you cherish the “so bad that it’s good” genre of films

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 140 Minutes

User Rating:

While chasing the devil of his life Tanya_TheStar (Ananya Panday), Liger (Vijay Deverakonda) takes us in a flashback (which you’d soon regret) to tell the story of why is he doing what he’s doing. So, he admires Mark Anderson (Mike Tyson), a fighter and wants to learn MMA. He has a daddy issue connect as well with the sport & his mother uses that to make the teaching freely available to him.

Something happens, Tanya_TheStar leaves Liger heartbroken which motivates him to beat MMA fighters around the world as *Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar* played in my mind. This 140-minute-long TikTok video doesn’t end here because how would you justify Tanya_TheStar leaving Liger? Well, that’s what leads to Mike Tyson giving the worst performance of his career both inside and outside the ring.

Liger Movie Review: Script Analysis

Liger, a crossbreed between a Lion & a Tigress, stammers while he speaks & it’d be really interesting to see how the people who bashed Aamir Khan’s autism in Laal Singh Chaddha will react to this. There was this guy in front of me, playing Candy Crush throughout the film and I think he comparatively had a more productive time. Puri Jagannadh’s story and screenplay are nothing but a montage of multiple cliched scenes getting worse as the film proceeds.

The scattered screenplay not only defies every means of logic but also clarifies the fact that “a sh*tty film can get me made in any language.” This makes a film like Shamshera look like a decent attempt at storytelling and you guys can read here what I had to say about that film. Nothing, from the purpose of the lead character’s existence to the conflicts he faces, comes across as natural. Everything is so artificial that you won’t mind considering botox as a natural option after watching this.

Liger Movie Review: Star Performance

Vijay Deverakonda seems to be a reasonable guy with his public appearances, don’t understand how someone like him could not only greenlight something like this but also act horribly in it. He just overdoes the stuttering part of his character to an extent that you’d feel offended even if you don’t stammer while talking. The angst of his character just doesn’t come across as natural in any way due to the disastrous story & screenplay.

Post films like Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan, I was just starting to lean towards Ananya Panday’s choices of films & then she goes back to doing worse than her career’s worst Student Of The Year 2. She plays an Instagram influencer who aspires to be an actress in Hollywood, why wasn’t I informed before that Ananya is playing herself in the film? Her character is as useless to the story as her talent of touching her those with her tongue.

I’m sure Karan Johar has some dirt on Mike Tyson or why would somebody as huge as him (literally!) agree to tarnish whatever he has done built for this? If I had to compare International stars’ collaboration with Indian stars, Brett Lee did a better job in the song Haan Main Tumhara Hoon with Asha Bhosle in 2006. Hell, even Ben Kingsley in Teen Patti would outshine Tyson’s. Character.

Rohit Roy, Ramya Krishna, Chunky Panday & Vishu Reddy are collective victims of getting characters which make no sense in any scene whatsoever.

Liger Movie Review: Direction, Music

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger says at the start “I don’t know how to narrate a story properly,” & that’s the only true line Puri Jagannadh has directed in this film. To be honest, my biggest complaint isn’t that the movie makes zero sense because I love movies even if they don’t (eg. Housefull 4), but this doesn’t even try to entertain you. From jingoism to machoism, Puri Jagannadh fills these irreplaceable cliches.

Sunil Kashyap’s background score remains the best thing about the film as it at least tries to fulfil its purpose & that’s the lowest bar to touch for every department of Liger. The less we talk about its songs, the better.

Liger Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, it hurts to see projects such as this making it to the theatres even in 2022. I understand cinema is subjective & this is my just opinion: “Please start making films for moviegoers, instead of just fans.”

One star!

Liger Trailer

Liger releases on 25 August, 2022.

Share with us your experience of watching Liger.

