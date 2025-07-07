Following the record-breaking success of Season 4, Prime Video’s beloved series Panchayat is officially confirmed to return with Season 5 in 2026. Panchayat Season 4 premiered on June 24, 2025, quickly establishing its stronghold as a local and global sensation. After receiving overwhelming love from viewers, Prime Video and TVF began developing Season 5, and are preparing to launch the new chapter next year.

A Look At Panchayat Season 5 Announcement

Prime Video took to social media to officially announce Panchayat Season 5. “Hi 5! Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon,” the platform wrote alongside a poster. Manish Menghani, Director & Head – Content Licensing, Prime Video India, also confirmed the fifth season and said, “We look forward to continuing the journey of Phulera and its beloved characters.”

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever, said, “This series holds a special place in our hearts, as it beautifully captures the charm, humor, and nuances of rural India, celebrating the power of simple, human storytelling.” He also expressed his gratefulness “for the overwhelming love Season 4 has received—not just from viewers across India, but from audiences around the world,” and thanked the cast and crew “whose passion and dedication made this journey possible, and to the fans whose unwavering support continues to inspire us.” Koshy further added, “We’re excited for what lies ahead and look forward to bringing Season 5 to audiences in 2026.”

Panchayat Season 4’s Record-Breaking Success Story

Since its debut in 2018, Panchayat has continued to win over critics and fans. The second season was even honored with the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) Award at India’s 54th International Film Festival of India in 2023. The latest season recorded the strongest opening, surpassing all previous seasons in viewership, showcasing its broad appeal and gripping narrative.

On launch day, Panchayat Season 4 trended among the Top 10 titles in over 42 countries, including the USA, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the UAE, among others. It was also streamed in more than 180 countries during its launch week. Meanwhile, at home, it has been trending at #1 and streamed across 95% of the country’s pin codes in the first week, reaffirming its deep-rooted popularity.

With Season 4 delivering the biggest opening for the series yet and Season 5 being in development, Panchayat continues to scale new heights, resonating deeply with audiences in India and worldwide.

A Look At The Team Behind Panchayat Season 5

Panchayat Season 5 features a much-loved returning star cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Pankaj Jha, and Ashok Pathak. It is produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra.

Before more revelations on Season 5, you can check out the trailer of Panchayat Season 4 below:

