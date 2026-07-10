Young Washington Worldwide Box Office: Scores 26% More Than Its Reported Budget (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Young Washington is performing far better than DCU’s big-budget flop, Supergirl, at the box office. It has already collected significantly more than its total gross at the North American box office. The historical epic is swiftly moving towards its box-office break-even target. It is slower because the film has not been released in overseas markets. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Jon Erwin, the movie remains in the domestic top 5 rankings and is earning well against big-budget studio films. It is up against Toy Story 5, and Minions & Monsters, both of which are family animations with established fan followings. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June and then came out in theaters. However, the historical war drama received mixed reviews from critics, and, according to reports, a sequel is also in the works.

Young Washington crosses the $25 million milestone at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Young Washington collected a solid $1.7 million on its first Wednesday in North America. It is the 4th-biggest Wednesday ever for Angel Studios, with just a 28.1% drop from its first discounted Tuesday, despite playing in only 2,725 theaters. It has thus crossed the $25 million mark at the box office in North America. Young Washington‘s box office total stands at $25.2 million cume in North America.

Earns 26% more than its modest production cost in less than 7 days

According to media reports, the movie was made on a $20 million budget and collected $25.2 million at the box office in just six days. The film has recouped around 26% of its modest production cost. It will soon hit the break-even target at the box office. Based on the industry’s 2.5x rule, it must earn around $50 million at the box office.

Young Washington is unstoppable at the box office, and with this strong momentum, the movie will soon hit the break-even target. It will hit two new releases – Evil Dead Burn and Moana. But this Angel movie has a different fanbase and target audience; therefore, hitting the break-even point should not be that hard.

More about the movie

The film follows the early years of George Washington, chronicling his rise as a military commander during the French and Indian War between 1753 and 1755, long before he became the first President of the United States. Young Washington was released on July 3.

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