Backrooms Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Hannibal ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Backrooms by Kane Parsons is also performing better than many biggies. It is on track to cross the $350 million milestone worldwide, and with that, it will also surpass a few horror hits to achieve a strong feat. A24’s film is inches away from surpassing Hannibal among these eminent horrors. Keep scrolling for the deets.

On track to cross $200 million in North America

A24’s movie collected $3.3 million on its 6th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It only dropped 24.7% from last weekend despite the loss of 317 theaters, and with that, the movie’s domestic cume has hit $190.5 million. It is just $10 million away from crossing the $200 million milestone domestically. It also surpassed A Quiet Place as the 8th-highest-grossing horror film domestically of all time.

Inches away from the $350 million mark worldwide

Bakrooms collected an estimated $9.7 million at the overseas box office in its 6th weekend. It dropped by 15.7% from last weekend, and the film’s overseas total is estimated at $159.3 million, per Box Office Mojo. Allied to the domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection is $349.8 million. It is inches away from the $350 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $190.5 million

International – $159.3 million

Worldwide – $349.8 million

Set to beat Hannibal as the all-time #13 highest-grossing horror film worldwide

Hannibal is the sequel to The Silence of the Lambs, based on the novel by Thomas Harris. It was a box-office success but failed to live up to the mark set by The Silence of the Lambs. Hannibal collected $351.7 million in its lifetime and became the 13th-highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Backrooms is inches away from beating Hannibal as the new all-time 13th-highest-grossing horror film worldwide. It will also beat Alien: Romulus which collected $350.9 million in its worldwide run. A24’s R-rated horror film is inches away from surpassing both these horror hits worldwide. Backrooms is expected to earn between $370 million and $400 million in its worldwide run now. The film was released on May 29.

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