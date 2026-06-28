Backrooms North America Box Office: Becomes All-Time 9th Biggest Horror Film (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Backrooms is another horror release this year that is enjoying a strong run at the box office. It is behind Obsession, but it is ruling the horror genre almost equally. The Kane Parsons movie has emerged as the 9th-highest-grossing horror film at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned at the North American box office?

According to the reports, it has collected over 18x its production cost in North America alone. The Kane Parsons movie collected a solid $1.3 million on its 5th Friday with just a 46.5% drop at the box office in North America. It lost another 455 theaters on Thursday. The domestic total for the movie has hit $181.1 million.

Backrooms became the all-time 9th highest-grossing horror movie ever in North America

A24’s top-grossing film, Backrooms, has achieved another significant feat at the North American box office. It has beaten the domestic hauls of Get Out and The Conjuring: Last Rites to become the 9th-highest-grossing horror movie at the North American box office. For the record, Get Out collected $175.8 million and The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $177.8 million in their lifetimes. Parsons’ movie has achieved this feat in less than a month, which is quite impressive.

More about the movie

It still has enough heat, as the film is on track to earn between $4 million and $5 million in its 5th weekend in North America. Despite losing screens and facing giant studio movies, it is still holding strong.

Backrooms has set the record of being the first A24 movie to cross the $300 million milestone worldwide. It collected $126.4 million at the overseas box office and, combined with the domestic gross of $181.2 million, the movie’s worldwide cume stands at $307.6 million. It is on track to hit the $320 million milestone worldwide soon.

Box office summary of Backrooms

Domestic – $181.2 million

International – $126.4 million

Worldwide – $307.6 million

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