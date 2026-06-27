The Odyssey North America Box Office Projection (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

The Odyssey’s early estimates are in, and it looks quite strong. But will it be able to beat Christopher Nolan’s Oppenehimer’s debut weekend gross at the North American box office. The movie could land within the top three opening weekends of Nolan if it surpassed Oppenheimer’s debut. The movie with an ensemble cast is heading towards a bang-on opening weekend domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has a lot of buzz around it, and even more so after the multi-Oscar win of Oppenheimer. Nolan’s film will be the only major studio tentpole release in its opening weekend. Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes a few weeks later, hence Nolan’s epic will have the first few days to rule the box office charts.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

Deadline has recently shared the early estimates for the upcoming period drama, The Odyssey. According to the report, Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming movie is tracking to earn between $80 million and $100 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It would be around the opening weekend gross of Ryan Gosling‘s Project Hail Mary, which collected $80.5 million in its domestic debut.

How does it stack up against Oppenheimer’s debut?

It has also been reported that Oppenheimer was initially tracking to earn between $40 million and $50 million, which then mushroomed to an outstanding $82.4 million opening weekend at the North American box office. Therefore, if this movie lands within the projected range, then it has a shot at surpassing Oppenheimer’s debut. Oppenheimer collected a solid $330 million in its domestic lifetime.

Oppenheimer also has the 3rd-biggest opening weekend among Christopher Nolan’s movies. At #1 is The Dark Knight Rises with $160.9 million, and at #2 is The Dark Knight, which collected $158.4 million in their opening weekend. There are still a few more weeks before its release, and this number could also change. The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

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