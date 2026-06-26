Backrooms Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat This Conjuring Universe Movie ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Backrooms is facing a jarring experience at the box office with the Pixar release. It has also been getting solid competition from Obsession. The movie is already a huge success, yet it is unstoppable at the box office. The R-rated horror movie is on track to surpass the global haul of a Conjuring Universe movie. It will be an impressive achievement for this Kane Parsons movie, as The Conjuring Universe is a popular horror franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie received a lot of appreciation from audiences and critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It received 88% from critics on the aggregate site, and the collective consensus stated, “A startlingly assured feature debut from director Kane Parsons, Backrooms bends the liminal spaces that have haunted the internet for years into a horror film that’s as mesmerizing as it is terrifying.” It is the year of the YouTubers after Makiplier and Curry Barker, Parsons won hearts with his film.

Backrooms at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Backrooms has collected more than $175.1 million at the North American box office. However, it shall be noted that the film’s box office data was not updated after Sunday. Meanwhile, the film’s overseas collection stands at $126.8 million, and, combined with the domestic cume, the worldwide collection is more than $301.8 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $175.0 million

International – $126.8 million

Worldwide – $301.8 million

Inches closer to beating Annabelle: Creation worldwide

Annabelle: Creation is the prequel to 2014’s Annabelle and the fourth installment in The Conjuring Universe franchise. It was received with positive reactions. Made on a slightly smaller budget than Backrooms, Annabelle: Creation was a huge commercial success. It grossed $306.6 million worldwide against a $15 million budget.

Kane Parsons’ movie is less than $100 million away from surpassing Annabelle: Creation’s worldwide box office. It will be a huge achievement for the 2026 movie, as Annabelle: Creation is part of the popular and successful The Conjuring Universe franchise. Backrooms will soon surpass the global haul of the The Conjuring Universe franchise movies.

What is the film about?

Backrooms follows a therapist after a patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, and she must venture into the unknown to save him. Backrooms was released on May 29.

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Must Read: Obsession North America Box Office: Set To Cross $250 Million Milestone & Just $2 Million Away From The Devil Wears Prada 2

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