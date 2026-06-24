Obsession North America Box Office(Photo Credit –YouTube)

In addition to receiving rave reviews from both critics and audiences, Curry Barker’s horror sensation, Obsession, has performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film has grossed an impressive $334.4 million worldwide so far. But what makes this feat even more incredible is that it was made on a budget of less than $1 million. This means it has already earned a staggering 335 times its budget and is still demonstrating strong legs.

Posts Biggest 6th Monday For Horror Films In North America

At the domestic box office, Obsession opened to $17.2 million and recently added another $2.4 million on Monday (June 22), just a 31.7% decline from Sunday and an impressive 25.2% drop from the previous Monday. Despite the animated juggernaut Toy Story 5 playing in theaters, it has managed to score the biggest sixth Monday ever for a horror film in North America, thanks to strong word-of-mouth among moviegoers.

On Track To Surpass The $250 Million Milestone Domestically

With a current domestic total of $217.4 million, Obsession is on track to surpass the $250 million milestone at the domestic box office during its ongoing run. It needs to add another $32.6 million to hit that target. Since the film is unlikely to become available on digital platforms in the coming days and considering its current pace, it appears well-positioned to cross the $250 million mark.

Obsession – Box Office Summary

North America: $217.4 million

$217.4 million International: $117 million

$117 million Worldwide: $334.4 million

Closing In On The Devil Wears Prada 2’s Domestic Total

As it continues its theatrical run, Obsession is now closing in on the domestic total of The Devil Wears Prada 2, which has earned $219.4 million so far. This means the Curry Barker-directed feature needs to earn just over $2 million more to outgross the comedy-drama sequel at the North American box office. Given its current momentum, it is expected to close this gap very soon. The film’s final box office outcome should become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Obsession All About?

When Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, discovers a mysterious trinket, he uses it to fulfill one wish – to make his childhood friend and co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. Bear’s wish is granted, but with a wild twist. He gets more than what he bargained for as Nikki becomes dangerously obsessive, leading to unimaginable consequences.

Obsession Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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