The Devil Wears Prada 2 is losing heat at the box office with so many releases. The Anne Hathaway-starrer fashion sequel is on track to beat Project Hail Mary’s global haul and break into the top three global grossers. It is also inches away from surpassing the worldwide haul of MCU’s Doctor Strange. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the worldwide box office?

The fashion sequel’s box-office collection fell below the $1 million mark in North America. It collected $623k in its 8th three-day weekend at the box office with a significant drop from last weekend. It lost 575 theaters this past week and, as a result, dropped by 53.3% from last weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Devil Wears Prada 2’s box office total has reached $219.3 million in North America. The Anne Hathaway starrer is running across 425 theaters only in North America. By the 8th weekend, the movie’s overseas total is $458.1 million. Allied to domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $677.4 million. It is still expected to earn $680 million to $700 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $219.3 million

International – $458.1 million

Worldwide – $677.4 million

Inches away from surpassing the global haul of Doctor Strange

Released in 2016, Doctor Strange was the MCU debut of Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. The MCU movie received positive reviews and an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects. It collected $677.8 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is less than $1 million away from surpassing the global haul of Doctor Strange. It will be an impressive achievement, as Doctor Strange is part of the multi-million-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. It created a massive fan following over the years, thus beating it will be a notable feat for the fashion sequel.

The sequel follows Andy Sachs reuniting with Miranda Priestly as they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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