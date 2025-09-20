From The Last Enemy To Sherlock: 10 Best Benedict Cumberbatch Performances, Ranked

Benedict Cumberbatch is indeed one of the most versatile actors of our times. From playing a superhero to an extraordinary detective, a troubled mathematician to a queer cowboy, the actor has portrayed every role to perfection!

Cumberbatch has been a part of more than 60 films and television shows so far and has constantly reinvented himself, winning the hearts of the audience with his acting brilliance. Let’s take a look at his 10 best performances that have been loved the most by both audiences and critics.

10. The Power of the Dog (2021)

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Director: Jane Campion

Counted among the best films of the 21st century, The Power of the Dog stars Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, a charismatic but overbearing rancher in 1920s Montana. The story revolves around Phil’s strained relationship with his brother’s new wife, while he feels a forbidden attraction toward her son. Cumberbatch portrayed the role with utmost sensibility, displaying Phil’s inner conflicts hidden behind a tough exterior. The actor won several accolades for his performance and received Best Actor nominations at the Academy Awards and BAFTA Awards.

9. The Last Enemy (2008)

Streaming On: Apple TV (US)

Apple TV (US) IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Director: Iain B. MacDonald

In this dystopian British series, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Stephen Ezard, a lonely mathematician showing signs of OCD, who comes back to London and gets caught up in a complicated web of politics and technology. Cumberbatch’s acting is powerful and detailed, showing how Ezard transforms from a withdrawn thinker to someone deeply involved in society, struggling with tough choices and personal problems in a world where the government sees everything.

8. To the Ends of the Earth (2005)

Streaming On: Prime Video (US)

Prime Video (US) IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Director: David Attwood

To the Ends of the Earth is a British TV miniseries adapted from William Golding’s trilogy of novels of the same name. It follows Edmund Talbot, played by Cumberbatch, a young aristocrat on a voyage to Australia in the early 19th century. The series depicts his journey and personal growth amidst the challenges of sea travel. Cumberbatch won critical acclaim for his performance in the series.

6. Hawking (2004)

Streaming On: Apple TV (US)

Apple TV (US) IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Creator: Philip Martin

Cumberbatch took on the challenging role of Stephen Hawking, stepping into the shoes of the revered physicist for the BBC television film, Hawking. The film tells the inspiring story of the young days of the scientist, who finds out that he is suffering from a rare nerve disease at 21 years of age, and races against time to fulfill his scientific ambitions. Cumberbatch perfectly captured the complexity of the character, portraying his intellect, humor, and resilience in the face of adversity.

5. Parade’s End (2012)

Streaming On: HBO Max (US)

HBO Max (US) IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Creator: Susanna White

Based on Ford Madox Ford’s novel series, Parade’s End is a BBC/HBO miniseries that tells the story of Christopher Tietjens (Cumberbatch), an Englishman dealing with World War I while also being stuck in a love triangle. When Christopher gets wounded in the war, the lives of the trio change forever. With his standout performance, Cumberbatch won over the audience and critics and earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries.

7. Doctor Strange (2016)

Streaming On: Apple TV (US) JioHotstar (India)

Apple TV (US) JioHotstar (India) IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: Scott Derrickson

Benedict Cumberbatch saw massive commercial success when he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Stephen Strange in the 2016 superhero film, Doctor Strange. The actor masterfully played the neurosurgeon-slash-sorcerer who embarked on a journey to realize his true potential and take down the terrifying Dormammu. Cumberbatch has reprised the role in several other MCU films, including Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), each time bringing his charismatic charm to screen.

9. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Director: J.J. Abrams

Cumberbatch played the antagonist Khan Noonien Singh, who disguises himself as Commander John Harrison in the 12th installment of the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek Into Darkness. Khan possesses weapons of mass destruction, which the USS Enterprise is on the lookout for to protect the world. Cumberbatch showcased both the dangerous and vulnerable sides of the genetically engineered superhuman in the film, making it one of his most memorable performances.

4. Patrick Melrose (2018)

Streaming On: Apple TV (US)

Apple TV (US) IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Director: Edward Berger

An adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s semi-autobiographical novels, Patrick Melrose stars Cumberbatch in the titular role of a wealthy Englishman. The miniseries follows his journey from a troubled childhood, marked by abuse, to adulthood, where he struggles with addiction and the traumas of his dark past. Cumberbatch’s raw and emotionally charged act in the show earned him the BAFTA TV Award for Best Leading Actor, along with another Emmy nomination.

2. The Imitation Game (2014)

Streaming On: Apple TV (US) Prime Video (India)

Apple TV (US) Prime Video (India) IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Director: Morten Tyldum

Another biographical film on the list, The Imitation Game, features Cumberbatch as mathematician Alan Turing, who leads a team of cryptanalysts during World War II to crack the German Enigma code but is not treated fairly due to his homosexuality. Cumberbatch skillfully portrays Turning’s emotional complexity, as he struggles with his identity and faces persecution. Critics and viewers unanimously praised the actor’s performance in the movie, calling it one of the ‘finest pieces of screen acting.’

1. Sherlock (2010-2017)

Streaming On: Hulu (US), Prime Video (India)

Hulu (US), Prime Video (India) IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Creator: Mark Gatiss, Steven Mofatt

Benedict Cumberbatch’s most memorable act remains his portrayal of the brilliant yet eccentric consulting detective in the British mystery crime drama, Sherlock. The show follows Sherlock Holmes and former army doctor Dr Watson (Martin Freeman) solving unusual cases, and garnered a cult following over the years, making Cumberbatch a global star. The actor bagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries for his nuanced portrayal of the aloof detective with razor-sharp intellect.

