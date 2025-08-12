The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest MCU movie in theaters. The film has crossed the $200 million mark at the North American box office. It will soon surpass the domestic haul of Doctor Strange and achieve a significant feat among MCU releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There were three more Fantastic Four films, and this MCU version surpassed them in less than a month. It is essential for Avengers: Doomsday’s plot, as Doctor Doom is primarily a villain in the Fantastic Four comics. Doctor Doom also appears in the post-credit scene, but Marvel does not reveal his face. The next film to release in the MCU is Doomsday. However, this film’s underwhelming box office performance also casts doubts on Doomsday’s performance.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to the latest data provided on Box Office Mojo, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $15.78 million on its third three-day weekend domestically. This is a steep drop of 59.2% from last weekend, which is concerning, and it will soon be earning poor numbers at the theaters. After seventeen days, the MCU movie has hit $230.69 million, becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of the year in North America.

On track to beat Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange soon

The F4 film recently surpassed the domestic haul of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the #24 highest-grossing MCU movie ever in North America. First Steps now eyes Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange. Released in 2016, the film introduced Benedict in the titular role, and people love watching him in this role.

It also received an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. It collected $232.6 million domestically and is MCU‘s #23 highest-grosser in North America. The Pedro Pascal-led film is less than $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Doctor Strange and becoming the #23 highest-grossing MCU movie ever in North America.

Worldwide collection update

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is on track to beat Thor’s worldwide haul and hit the $450 million mark worldwide. By the third weekend, it had amassed $204.6 million internationally, and allied to the $230.69 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection hit $435.3 million. It was released in theaters on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America – $230.7 million

International – $204.6 million

Worldwide – $435.3 million

