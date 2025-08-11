Jo Jung-Suk’s horror comedy with a zombie twist, My Daughter Is A Zombie, has been dominating the South Korean summer box office since it premiered in theaters on July 30, 2025. Starring Lee Jung-Eun, Yoon Kyung-Ho, Cho Yeo-Jeong, and Choi Yoo-Ri, the film has created quite a wave on the Korean box office. It has been holding its position at No. 1 for 10 consecutive days. The film has also risen to the No. 2 position among the top 10 movies of 2025, according to KOBIZ (Korean Film Council).

My Daughter Is A Zombie Plot

The storyline revolves around a father and daughter duo. While the father, Lee Jeong-Hwan, is a tiger trainer, her daughter, Lee Soo-A, is passionate about dance. When a sudden zombie outbreak begins a chaos ensues, and things start to look messy for them. Jeong-Hwan’s daughter gets infected, but to protect her, he takes her to the village and begins applying all his experience in tiger taming to train her. What happens to them by the end of the story is all about the movie. The unique plot has already garnered a lot of attention.

My Daughter Is A Zombie Crossed 3 Million Moviegoer Mark Already?

Directed by Pil Gam-Sung, My Daughter Is A Zombie has surpassed a huge milestone by recording 3,351,402 moviegoers as of August 10, 2025, via KOBIZ’s integrated ticketing data. It has already crossed the 3 million mark within 11 days of its release. It crossed the 1 million mark within 4 days and became the fastest film of 2025 to do so. It even achieved the 2 million mark quite quickly. The storyline, the comedic timings, and the performances of actors like Jo Jung-Suk have attracted the audience.

So far, it has grossed $22.7 million at the box office, as per the Korean Film Council, made with a budget of 11 billion KRW. As the peak summer heats up, with the growing popularity of the film, it seems Jo Jung-Suk might get crowned as the Summer Box Office King. On the other hand, it’s great news for the South Korean audience as they will get to enjoy another film, Pretty Crazy, starring YoonA and Ahn Bo-Hyun this summer.

With Pretty Crazy getting in the mix of My Daughter Is A Zombie, it is expected that the summer cinema momentum will stay alive. This proves that the Korean audience still gets drawn to good movies in the theater. For the unversed, YoonA’s film has been scheduled to release on August 13, 2025.

Jo Jung-Suk’s humor and the crazy plot with a zombie twist make this movie, My Daughter Is A Zombie, such a great watch. It has also been released in other Asian countries. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew for gaining another milestone.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mary Kills People: Lee Bo-Young’s Gripping Drama Tops OTT Buzz Rankings After Only Two Episodes, Captivating Audiences Nationwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News