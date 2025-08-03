Jo Jung-Suk’s new movie, My Daughter Is A Zombie, which was released on July 30, 2025, has added another feat. Within four days of its release, the movie has recorded the 1 million moviegoer mark, leaving everyone stunned and excited. For those who don’t know, the storyline revolves around a father-daughter bond. It follows Jung Hwan (Jung-Suk), a professional tiger trainer with a bickering relationship with his daughter, Soo-A (Choi Yoo-Ri), who is passionate about dancing.

Cut to when a zombie virus breaks out in the city, Jung Hwan’s daughter also gets affected. To protect his daughter, Jung Hwan takes her to the seaside village of Eunbong-Ri, where he lives. He didn’t want his daughter to live in a society that eliminates the infected. Slowly, Soo-A shows signs of understanding human speech. Her father uses his tiger-taming experience to train his daughter. What happens to them is all about the movie.

Did My Daughter Is A Zombie Surpass The 1 Million Moviegoer Mark?

Yes, My Daughter Is A Zombie has crossed the 1 million moviegoer mark, and it surpassed that mark on August 2. Given that it was released on July 30, it means that within less than four days, it recorded such a turnover. As of August 3, 2025, based on Korean Film Council data, the movie has collected 1,45,254 moviegoers. To celebrate the latest achievement, the cast, including Jo Jung-Suk, Choi Yoo-Ri, Cho Yeo-Jeong, and others, along with the director, shared a happy photo.

According to Soompi, My Daughter Is a Zombie has officially become the fastest Korean film of 2025 to surpass the 1 million moviegoer mark, reaching the milestone a day ahead of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and on par with Mickey 17.

Right from its early days in theatres, the film shattered records, becoming the biggest Korean box office opener of 2025. It also marked the highest opening for a Korean comedy and the strongest debut for a non-franchise Korean film in the past five years.

According to KOBIZ, the film—made on a budget of 11 billion KRW—had already earned nearly $9.6 million domestically (1,452,241 admissions) as of August 2, 2025. It crossed the 1 million moviegoer mark in under four days, setting a new record for the fastest Korean film of 2025.

