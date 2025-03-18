Jo Jung Suk is gearing up for his next pivotal role. The Hospital Playlist star is reportedly in talks to make a cameo in the upcoming season of the hit series Weak Hero Class 1. The new season, which will premiere on Netflix, will feature the actor in an important role. However, the details are yet to be confirmed.

On March 18, Korean media outlet News1 reported that Jo Jung Suk will be making a special appearance in Weak Hero Class 2. Netflix has already confirmed the news, although kept the details of his character under the wraps.

“Jo Jung Suk will be making a special appearance in ‘Weak Hero Class 2.’ Please kindly understand that we cannot reveal details about his role or screen time at this moment. More information will be shared later,” a representative said.

His cameo seems to be a result of his longstanding connection with director Han Jun Hee, who is working on Weak Hero Class 2. Jo Jung Suk first collaborated with the director on the 2019 film Hit-and-Run Squad. Then, in 2024, he starred as the lead actor in box-office hit Pilot. The film was produced by SHOTCAKE, which is a company co-led by the Weak Hero Class 2 director.

Meanwhile, although the details of his cameo are yet to be revealed, the plot for the upcoming season is already creating significant buzz. Weak Hero Class 2 will revolve around Yeon Si Eun (Played by Park Ji Hoon) after he transfers to Eunjang High School. The trauma of failing to protect his friend still haunts him every day. However, this time, he vows not to let history repeat itself. As he tries to adjust to the new environment, a new kind of evil emerges. Amid greater violence, Si Eun tries his utmost to survive while also protecting those he cares for.

Weak Hero Class 2 is slated to premiere in the second quarter of this year. Like the first season, the upcoming one will also be available to stream on Netflix.

Meanwhile, excitement runs to witness what kind of role Jo Jung Suk will play in the new season of Weak Hero Class 1. The actor, known for his versatility, has risen to worldwide stardom with an array of challenging roles. Having started his journey as a theater actor, he transitioned to the big screen with the 2012 box office hit Architecture 101. In his debut film, he played a comedic supporting character, and his decade-long experience on the stage was evident.

Architecture 101 was also his breakout role, which landed Jo Jung Suk some exciting big-screen projects in the next few years, including The Face Reader, The Fatal Encounter, My Love, My Bride, My Annoying Brother, The Drug King, Exit, and more.

In 2011, he kickstarted his TV journey with What’s Up. With dramas like King2Hearts, Oh My Ghost, Jealousy Incarnate (also known as Don’t Dare to Dream), Two Cops, The Nokdu Flower, and Hospital Playlist, Jo Jung Suk achieved global stardom.

He was last seen playing the lead role in tvN’s historical drama Captivating the King (2024). The actor also made a cameo in Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s space romance drama When the Stars Gossip.

