Netflix’s ‘Delicious’ has stirred quite the reaction, blending elements of opulence, deception, and chilling horror in a story that refuses to be forgotten.

The film, described as a Saltburn-inspired thriller, follows a wealthy German family whose idyllic vacation in a French villa spirals into a nightmare.

A Sinister Scheme Unfolds

The unsettling chain of events begins when the family accidentally strikes a young woman named Teodora (Carla Diaz) with their car while returning from dinner. In an attempt to avoid involving the authorities, they offer her a payoff but Teodora’s return the following day comes with an unexpected twist.

Claiming she lost her job due to the injury, she asks to become their housekeeper but little do they know, this is no mere coincidence. Her injury was no accident and Teodora’s friend had deliberately inflicted the wound to set their sinister plan in motion.

A Horrific Twist: ‘Eat The Rich’

The real horror reveals itself later, when Teodora and her accomplices take their twisted revenge to unimaginable extremes. In a grotesque climax, the group literally ‘eats the rich,’ feasting on the wealthy couple.

One particularly shocking moment sees Teodora feeding the couple’s son, Philipp, a meal made from his own parents. The chilling aftermath leaves their young daughter, Alba, in the cannibals’ company as they take her with them on the road.

Viewer Reactions: Shock, Disgust and Praise

Unsurprisingly, viewers were left stunned. Social media platform X erupted with reactions ranging from disbelief to outright disgust.

“I beg your finest pardon! ! ! wtf (this is the movie delicious on Netflix),” one person exclaimed in disbelief. Another person was equally stunned, questioning, “What did I just watch? ! Who produced this sick (derogatory) movie? ! I’m talking about Delicious on Netflix btw.”

What did I just watch?! Who produced this sick (derogatory) movie?! I’m talking about Delicious on Netflix btw. — Foundational Baby Girl (@adetola_AA) March 8, 2025

While a third added their disapproval, saying, “Just finished Delicious on Netflix, Horrible!” Yet another viewer’s reaction was blunt, as they wrote: “Just watched Delicious on Netflix. That’s some nasty s***.” (sic)

Just finished Delicious on Netflix, Horrible ! — Trading Momentum (@Blitztrading09) March 8, 2025

While many were repulsed, others found themselves captivated. One impressed fan declared the film “pretty good,” while film critic Daniel Hart praised it, adding “I’m pretty sure I’ve witnessed a hidden gem and a must-watch German thriller on Netflix. What’s more surprising is that this is a directorial debut.”

The film is currently streaming on Netflix, inviting audiences to experience its dark and twisted tale firsthand.

