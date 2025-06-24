In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick secretly listened in on Taylor and Ridge. Meanwhile, Steffy, Finn, and Will conspired against Luna. Lastly, the psychotic woman defended herself to her grandmother, Sheila, despite her plans to eliminate Steffy.

With some key members joining hands to expose Luna, it’s about to be one exciting ride for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 24, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 24, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Ridge responding to Taylor’s burning question. It was a moment of surprise for him when she proposed to him after inviting him for a date. Taylor even had a ring and openly hoped to be his wife. How will Ridge respond to the proposal? Will he say yes to her?

They weren’t the only ones focused on this moment. Nick, who had just recently returned to town, was seated at a nearby table and was eavesdropping on the couple. Now that he has witnessed the proposal, he will tattle it out to Brooke. What response will Ridge give, and what will it mean for them?

On the other hand, Will seeks to prevent Luna from meddling in their lives again, while Steffy and Finn wait anxiously and worry. Everyone is sick of Luna and her behavior, including Will, whom she constantly tries to seduce and make advances at despite knowing he is in a relationship with Electra.

Or Steffy, whom Luna continued to blame for all the sorrows in her life. Or even Finn, Luna’s father, who wants nothing to do with her. Will has an idea to expose the psychotic woman, and it’s to wear a wire and get her to spill the truth. It’s a risky plan, after all, it could mean trouble if she finds out.

But Will is adamant that he can make it happen. Luna is obsessed with him, and the moment she believes that Will broke up with Electra, she will be at his beck and call. While Steffy and Finn agreed to the plan, it doesn’t mean they aren’t worried and anxious. It’s a hard plan that can go wrong, after all.

Lastly, Katie offers Brooke affectionate advice about her relationship troubles. Brooke is obsessed with Ridge, but she also enjoys Nick’s attention. Regardless, she is still madly behind Ridge. When Katie gives Brooke some relationship advice, will the latter take it?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Nikki & Jack Compare Notes While Michael & Lauren Join The Festivities

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News