The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Nick wasting no time in romancing Brooke. The two kissed and shared a charged moment moments after he returned back to the city. Meanwhile, Taylor and Ridge confronted the truth about their love and the woman still between them.

Their emotional heart-to-heart brought forward quite a lot of thoughts and feelings. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 18, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Luna giving Hayes an unexpected gift. It is no secret that she is desperate, jealous, and willing to do all it takes to get what she wants. Ever since she saw Hayes having a moment of love with Finn, she has been even more adamant about getting that for herself.

She couldn’t believe that Finn was being a father to her half-brother but he is unwilling to give her the same despite recently finding out the truth about Luna being his daughter. She is now actively tracking Hayes for her plans. She is psychotic enough to involve a child and stalk and track him for it.

When she shows up and surprises Hayes outside his playschool, what is she up to? What gift will she give him, and how will he react to her? Is she going to use Hayes to find a way into Finn’s life? Or does she have even more sinister plans and intentions when it comes to her half-brother?

After all, there’s nothing innocent about Luna. Meanwhile, Nick pushes Ridge’s buttons. It’s been a while since the former is back in the city, and he has already made big strides. He walked into the Forrester Creations office when Brooke was trying on lingerie and surprised her with his cheeky entry.

Then he lavished her with quite a lot of praise and kissed her, sparking a moment of their old chemistry. And now he’s onto Ridge, trying to push his buttons and spark their rivalry. Nick also told Brooke that, despite what she thinks, maybe Ridge isn’t her destiny since he rejected her and moved on.

He also pointed out how he has never treated her well and is happily in a relationship with Taylor despite her attempts to woo him. How harsh will the chat between Ridge and Nick go now that they have come face to face after years? Will they taunt one another, and will it lead to a massive fight?

