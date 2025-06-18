The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Gabi making Javi an offer. On the other hand, Doug asked Leo for help in fixing the whole necklace mess he created. And then there was Chad who apologized to Cat. Last but not the least, Tate and Holly reflected on everything that happened.

After all, the last couple of weeks they have been readying for graduation while also dealing with their breakup. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 18, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the daytime drama which evolves around Salem, Illinois residents.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 18, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Bo and Hope making plans for the future. After the last couple of weeks have featured a truckload of pain, heartbreak, nostalgia and mourning, it’s time to look towards the future and write chapters that can warm even the coldest hearts. Bo is finally back.

He was in a coma for a long time but the miracle medicine worked and he opened his eyes. The Brady family was happy and they rallied together to welcome Bo back into consciousness. It was also the restart of Bo and Hope’s love story which was on pause as he remained in the hospital.

The couple has endured countless challenges along the way, making this moment of reunion all the more meaningful. From highs to heartbreaks, their journey has been anything but easy—yet here they are, grateful and full of hope. Bo, still processing the emotional news of John’s passing, finds a deeper appreciation for life and the time they have together.

He defied doctor’s orders to attend John’s funeral and gave an emotional speech for his longtime friend. This also prompted Bo to not wait around and propose Hope. He asked her to marry him again and she was the happiest to say yes. The couple reminisce on old times and memories.

Their spark and love is still alive despite a two year coma and countless prayers and wishes for a miracle. And that’s not all. Pivotal moments in the lives of young Tom and Alice Horton are revealed. What new details will be out when one of the original super couple’s rollercoaster journey unfolds.

When light is shed on the young lives of Tom and Alice, will any secrets be unraveled or is this a walk down memory lane to remember and honor one of the most loved couples of the soap opera? Stay tuned to know more as the daytime drama inches closer to sibling drama, secrets and plotting.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Prime Video’s Book-Based Dramas: 6 Adaptations Everyone’s Talking About Right Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News