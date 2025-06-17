The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Steve reminiscing with his family and friends on the occasion of Stephen Nichols’ 40th anniversary. On the other hand, Stephanie reassures an anxious and worried Alex. On the other hand, Jennifer surprised Jack while Philip caught Xander.

He spotted his brother in his hospital room after being the reason he was hospitalized in the first place. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 17, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 17, 2025

The episode of Tuesday features Gabi making Javi an offer. She fired him not too long ago, so is this her attempt at fixing things between them? What could this offer be about? And how will Javi react to it? Will he consider it or simply reject it? Or will it be enticing enough for him to quickly accept it?

Meanwhile, Doug asks Leo for help. Ever since Julie kicked him out for stealing the necklace and selling it, Doug has been adamant about fixing the mess he himself created. He wants the necklace back so he can return it to Julie. Will Leo be able to help Doug in this new mission of his or not?

Up next, Chad apologizes to Cat. The latter has made some mistakes in her past and while there are many who are still to forgive her for them, Chad is someone who has already done so. Jack and Jennifer refuse to forgive Cat but at least she has Chad who also started getting close to her.

Cat may have pretended to be his dead wife, but Chad felt it was time to forgive her. And that’s what he did. Their time spent together developed romantic feelings for each other which Chad is guilty about. He does not feel ready for a relationship and is still mourning his dead wife till date.

Jack and Jennifer, on the other hand, were rude and mean to Cat the last time they saw her. Is this why Chad is apologizing to Cat? On their behalf? How will she react to his apology? And then lastly, Tate and Holly reflect. The two have had a lot to deal with in the last couple of months together.

They are graditating and reflecting on everything that has happened. Tate snitched to Julie about Doug leading to his breakup with Holly. Tate also has a child on the way. How will their conversation go this time around?

