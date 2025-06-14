Ginny & Georgia Season 3 ended with a major cliffhanger, and with the relationships of several characters stuck in the mud. Ginny and Marcus are a popular romantic pair, but their relationship is still undefined now that he has gone to rehab to battle his alcoholism issues and personal traumas.

Georgia and Paul’s marriage has been ruined beyond words, but to add to that, she’s pregnant, and nobody knows whose child it is. She was intimate with both Joe and Paul recently, which is why either of them could be the child’s father. Here’s the status of the romantic pairings prior to season 4.

What Did Sarah Lampert Say About The Status Of The Romantic Pairings In Ginny & Georgia?

During a conversation with US Weekly, Sarah Lampert, the creator and executive producer of Ginny and Georgia, shed some light on the many potential pairings of the main characters. Georgia is played by Brianne Howey, who has romance potential with Joe, played by Raymond Ablack.

She also has a history with Paul, played by Scott Porter. As for Zion, played by Nathan Mitchell, he is the father of Georgia’s daughter Ginny. Sarah felt, “Zion, Paul and Joe each brings something so unique, specific and nuanced to the table that they’re able to really bring out a different side of Georgia.”

Georgia & Paul

She called Paul’s journey really complex and complicated. “That character struggled through whether or not to follow his heart or his brain,” the creator said, adding, “It was heartbreaking to see.”

Georgia & Joe

As for Joe, he is Georgia’s childhood friend and the pairing the fans adore and want as the endgame. “Collectively, we love Joe. What’s so phenomenal about Joe is he just is so loyal and he just doesn’t give a sh*t. He is not going to waver,” Sarah said and continued, “He’s strong in his convictions. We see him really show up for the people that he cares about,” referring to Joe’s comfort and ease.

“He’s got a really deep heart and he’s just got those soulful brown eyes and he’s just funny,” the Ginny & Georgia EP mused and then asked, “What’s not to love about a funny, loyal guy who’s going to show up when everyone else ditches you because you’re on trial for murder?” Raymond also hopes Joe is the one.

The actor who plays the fan-favorite role thinks Georgia and Joe are best friends with a deep level of trust, which is why they should be the endgame. He stated, “The most frustrating and addictive thing is to watch someone mess up those very obvious and right choices that they should make.”

Ginny & Marcus

As for Ginny, played by Antonia Gentry, and Marcus, portrayed by Felix Mallard, things are complicated. “He wants to be with her. He loves her and his love for her is not something to be questioned. But he can’t be with her. We’re just scratching the surface of being loved takes work,” Sarah mused and called their love story tragic but one where they are each other’s rock.

