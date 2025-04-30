After a long wait, the fans will dive back into the world of the comedy drama series revolving around the mother and daughter. The titles of all 10 episodes of season 3 are out now and here’s how the fans are reacting to andṭ viewers deliberating about them.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Episode Titles & Fan Reactions

The titles for all 10 episodes of the third season are out now and fans just cannot stop buzzing and speculating about what they could possibly mean. Each title is a dialogue said by the characters in that particular episode.

Episode 1: This Wouldn’t Even Be a Podcast

Episode 2: Beep Beep Freaking Beep

Episode 3: Friends Can Dance

Episode 4: The B*tch Is Back

Episode 5: Boom Goes the Dynamite

Episode 6: At Least It Can’t Get Worse

Episode 7: That’s Wild

Episode 8: Is That a Packed Lunch?

Episode 9: It’s Time for My Solo

Episode 10: Monsters

One user wrote, “Friends Can Dance is 1000% Marcus and Ginny and it’s going to kill me I swear.” Another felt, “The B***h Is Back and Boom Goes The Dynamite back to back means they will be fire episodes for Georgia.” A third further mused, “How can I make these titles about Joe and Georgia?

One user commented, “IF MARCUS AND GINNY DON’T MAKE IT TO ENDGAME, I WILL COMMIT A CRIME… they have to be together,” while another showed replied, “Omggg these titles are screaming chaos, tears, and drama. And we’re here for it,” expressing their excitement for the show.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: What We Know

Sarah Lampert, the creator and executive producer told Tudum, “Season 3 is our most ambitious and explosive season yet. Going into it, we knew our core driving force isn’t the plot twists and turns, but the emotional truth of these two women.” She revealed how loved and cared for these roles are.

“They are messy and complicated and real, and that’s why we’re invested in the wild season they’re about to go through,” referring to the characters and the importance of their storylines and respective arcs. Season 3 of Ginny and Georgia is slated to release on June 5, 2025, on Netflix.

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry are back as Georgia Miller and Ginny Miller. Other returnees include Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Sara Waisglass as Max Baker, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby and then there’s Chelsea Clark as Norah.

Nathan Mitchell will be back as Zion while Katelyn Wells is returning as Silver. Ty Doran will essay Wolfe while Noah Lamanna will portray Tris.

