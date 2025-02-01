The comedy drama show became a fan favorite over the years. With most of the people adoring Georgia’s role, the show revolves around her relationship with her daughter Ginny as well as both of their other equations and romances. Here’s what we know about the same.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Release Date

Season three of Ginny & Georgia will release on June 5, 2025, on Netflix. The series is already renewed for a fourth season by the streaming giant. The first two seasons of the series are available to stream on the platform.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Cast Details

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry are back as the titular roles of Georgia Miller and Ginny Miller respectively. Felix Mallard will be back as Marcus Baker, Sara Waisglass will return as Maxine “Max” Baker. Diesel La Torraca will reprise his role as Austin Miller. Other returning cast members include Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph.

To add to the list, Raymond Ablack will be back as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Nathan Mitchell as Zion, and Katelyn Wells as Silver. The two new additions to the show include Ty Doran, who will be playing Wolfe, “a laid-back guy in Ginny’s poetry class” who doesn’t really like poetry. Noah Lamanna is the other new addition to the third season.

They will portray Tris, a supersmart skateboarder who is a friend of Marcus and Silver. Production on the season began in April 2024 in Toronto and it wrapped up in August 2024, slating it for the mentioned June 2025 release.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: What To Expect

Sarah Lampert, the creator and executive producer of the hit series told Tudum, “This season we blew up our world. That’s the best way to describe it,” She continued that the characters would be “pushed to new places, and the actors delivered performances” that shook her to her core. On the other hand, Sarah Glinski, the showrunner of season 3 also shared her thoughts.

She explained that the very cornerstone of the series will be the equation between Ginny and Georgia’s characters like the name suggests. Sarah added, “It’s incredibly complex, filled with lots of love but also lots of pain.” The third season sees it “evolve in unexpected ways” with neither of the two starting and ending the edition as the same people they used to be.

Apart from digging deeper into the relationships of the characters, there are “new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges” thrown into the path. Brianne Howey, who plays the role of Georgia, pointed out, “We can’t wrap it up in a pretty bow. That’s not real life. That’s certainly not Georgia’s life.”

