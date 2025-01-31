The recent divorce settlement between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and him spending more time with his former wife Jennifer Garner has been all over the news. The former couple have been spotted hanging out quite a lot more than usual, especially since they also have three children together.

But a recent report has suggested that Ben and Jennifer are not just trying to co-parent their kids and are also “closer than ever” as they navigate the California wildfires and his recent singlehood after the divorce from Lopez was finalized just a few weeks ago. Here’s what we know about the same.

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Spending More Time Together After Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

According to Page Six, Jennifer and Ben have been sharing some quality moments and spending plenty of time together lately and it has brought them closer than ever since their divorce. “Particularly since Ben’s divorce from Lopez and with the LA fires and everything going on,” a source said.

The two “have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever,” they further told the portal. The insider claimed that Ben and Jennifer really have a close bond as they co-parent their children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. They “know not all exes get along” and are grateful for their bond.

“They have such an amazing relationship” that has only made dealing with the exes equation easy. The source stated that things were rocky between them when they had first divorced which was understandable but they have since worked on their relationship and have become closer in the process.

Even during the post divorce period, Ben and Jennifer “shared custody and were amicable when it came to situations involving their kids” but now they have “built a close friendship and are on the same page in a lot of ways.” They also agreed that their cordial behavior would benefit almost everyone.

Since it would help them have “a good relationship” with each other and their kids, it was quite a welcome change for both of them. Jennifer and Ben’s kids “really enjoy spending the holidays and family time” and they have managed to become a “really great cohesive unit” together. For the unversed, Ben and Jen two started dating in 2004 after they were friends.

Ben Affleck’s Marital History With Jennifer Garner & Jennifer Lopez

They got married in 2005 and had three kids together. In 2015, the two announced they had separated. In 2017, they filed for divorce which was finalized in 2018. He married Jennifer Lopez in 2022 and they separated in 2024 after which she filed for divorce and it was settled a few weeks ago. Ben has also dated Gwyneth Paltrow and Ana de Armas previously.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Grammys 2025: Will Taylor Swift Continue Her Winning Streak Or Sabrina Carpenter Steal Her Thunder? Here’s Where & When To Watch The Awards For All Your Answers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News