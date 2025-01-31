Bella Hadid isn’t letting the cold weather stop her from showcasing her sizzling figure. She braved the freezing temperatures in a tiny red bikini and cowboy boots. The 28-year-old model struck a series of playful poses in the snow, even squatting and rolling around in the icy powder to give fans a glimpse of her toned body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid’s Instagram Post Draw Praise From Fans

Bella Hadid shared the frosty fun with her followers on Instagram, capturing the moment with a caption, “Camera roll from the first day of the new year. Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin.”

The post quickly drew praise, with fans gushing over her bold photos. One follower exclaimed, “My jaw dropped!” while another called her “gorgeous.” “Melt that show, queen!” added another one. Hadid’s playful side seemed to shine through, especially after recent controversies put her in the spotlight.

The Adidas Munich Olympics Ad Scandal

Last year, Hadid was at the center of the Adidas Munich Olympics ad campaign scandal. The ad, which referenced the 1972 games, inadvertently highlighted a tragic event in which terrorists killed 11 Israeli athletes.

After facing severe backlash, Hadid expressed shock and disappointment, saying, “I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind. In advance of the campaign’s release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.”

Adidas reportedly dropped Bella Hadid and pulled their ad campaign featuring her wearing the retro sneakers inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympics following her pro-Palestine stance. pic.twitter.com/3nFMCiRw9s — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 19, 2024

She added, “I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.” Hadid then called out Adidas, raging that the company “should have known” and “I should have done more research, so that I, too, would have known and understood and spoken up.”

Bella Hadid’s Cannes Controversy

This controversy came months after Hadid faced another public feud when model Polina Nioly Pushkareva accused the star’s bodyguards of mistreating her at the Cannes Film Festival.

“It is your most important day and you wear your first ever couture dress in Cannes Red Carpet. You stand in your hotel in line for the car for the carpet. And Bella Hadid’s bodyguards scream at everyone ‘MOVE,’ push to the sides and step on your dress so it rips off,” she claimed.

Polina Nioly Pushkareva is easily one of the best dressed at the Venice film festival this year. pic.twitter.com/vsjy5xCMej — sam (@pinkmochhi) September 5, 2023

Although Pushkareva praised Hadid, she added, “… This idea of celebrities being more important than others is insane. Other people alsoo spend money on their outfits, have a teams of 20 people, spend money to get ready. They also stress out, but celebrities still think it’s more important for them to walk on the Red Carpet.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Grammys 2025: Will Taylor Swift Continue Her Winning Streak Or Sabrina Carpenter Steal Her Thunder? Here’s Where & When To Watch The Awards For All Your Answers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News