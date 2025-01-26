Kristen Stewart disrupted the red carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival when he legit kicked off her Christian Louboutin stilettos and ditched the famed heels to make a bold statement about Cannes’ controversial no-flats policy. The rebellious moment went down at the premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Stewart posed for the photographers in classic Cannes glam, rocking her black Louboutins. But once the photos were snapped, off came the heels. She climbed the iconic red carpet steps barefoot.

The Cannes Film Festival has long enforced a dress code that mandates women wear heels to gala premieres. Flats? A hard no. Men, meanwhile, are only required to show up in a black tie, with no footwear restrictions attached. Stewart’s barefoot rebellion wasn’t just a stunt; it was a call-out.

“Things have to change immediately,” she said during the 2016 festival, per USA Today. “If [a man and I] were walking the red carpet together and someone stopped me and said, ‘Excuse me, young lady, you’re not wearing heels. You cannot come in,’ then [I’d ask], ‘Neither is my friend. Does he have to wear heels?’” the Spencer star added.

This wasn’t Kristen Stewart’s first footwear protest. Back in 2016, she swapped out comfy black sneakers for silver heels at a photo call, and not without a dramatic flair. Flipping the bird during photos, she made it crystal clear how she felt about the festival’s archaic rulebook.

But Stewart isn’t alone in calling out Cannes’ high-heel obsession. Emily Blunt threw shade at the policy back in 2015, saying, “I think everyone should wear flats, to be honest. We shouldn’t wear high heels anymore.” She even suggested swapping stilettos for Converse sneakers, a vibe we fully support.

Cannes’ strict dress code has sparked a backlash over the years, with celebrities taking aim at its outdated gender norms. Stewart’s barefoot moment added fire to the conversation, proving that rules designed to restrict can also spark rebellion.

That night, Kristen Stewart’s message was loud and clear: K.Stew doesn’t play by outdated rules. The image of her strolling barefoot up the Cannes steps? It was a moment of red-carpet rebellion that’s hard to forget. Cannes might have its traditions, but with stars like Stewart challenging the status quo, the red carpet might get more inclusive and less uncomfortable. Because who says glamour can’t come in flats?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: How Much Money Do Actors Really Make From Winning An Oscar? Surprising Payoff Behind The Gold Statue Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News